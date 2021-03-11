Very windy Thursday afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving through today has brought some morning rain showers and will keep us windy through the afternoon. A second cold front moving through tomorrow will help to keep cooler air in place as we end the week.

We’ll hit highs midday today reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be steady at 15-30mph, with gusts to 50mph possible, shifting from the SW to the W. Clouds will break up a bit, giving way to some sun to end the day. We’ll lose the higher gusts this evening with winds going down to around 10mph overnight.

Clear skies tonight let temps drop back to the low and mid 30s. Tomorrow’s highs will then be around 50 with winds shifting to the NW at 10-20mph. Gusts tomorrow will be in the 30s.

We’ll have more sun tomorrow and Saturday. Saturday’s highs will remain in the low 40s – closer to where we should be for this time of year.

