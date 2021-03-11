Advertisement

Windy today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front moving through today has brought some morning rain showers and will keep us windy through the afternoon. A second cold front moving through tomorrow will help to keep cooler air in place as we end the week.

We’ll hit highs midday today reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be steady at 15-30mph, with gusts to 50mph possible, shifting from the SW to the W. Clouds will break up a bit, giving way to some sun to end the day. We’ll lose the higher gusts this evening with winds going down to around 10mph overnight.

Clear skies tonight let temps drop back to the low and mid 30s. Tomorrow’s highs will then be around 50 with winds shifting to the NW at 10-20mph. Gusts tomorrow will be in the 30s.

We’ll have more sun tomorrow and Saturday. Saturday’s highs will remain in the low 40s – closer to where we should be for this time of year.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
It’s believed Dominique Moore may be involved in the shooting that left a 22-year-old dead in...
Police chase leads to possible suspect in Monday’s Flint murder case
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video.
Gov. Whitmer offers tribute on anniversary of Michigan’s first COVID-19 illnesses
Chief Terence Green showed off just a portion of the items Flint Police's Special Investigative...
Flint police chief credits Special Investigations Unit for major drug busts
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

WJRT March 11th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT March 11th, 2021 Morning Weather
A Little Rain and a Lot of Wind...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report
A Little Rain and a Lot of Wind...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
Mild With Some Showers Overnight...
JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report