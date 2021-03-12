Bipartisan legislation to expand Michigan’s FOIA law moves forward

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers are one step closer to subjecting themselves and the governor’s office to the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

The State House Oversight Committee approved a package of bills Thursday that expands the public records law to cover lawmakers and the Executive Office of the Governor, which are exempt from providing documents to the public under the current law.

The bipartisan plan also addresses fees for obtaining public records, deadlines for agencies or offices to provide requested records and appeals when records requests are denied.

“It’s time for us to take steps to restore trust in government so people are confident in their systems, their elected officials, and the laws we pass,” said House Speaker Jason Wentworth. “We promised the people of Michigan we would focus on this issue first and foremost, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Ten of the 11 bills in the package passed the committee unanimously while one bill received a single no vote. All 11 bills now head to the full House for consideration.

If they pass the House, they would move to the Senate for consideration. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign the bills into law if both chambers of the Legislature approve them.

Here are the bills included in the public records law reforms:

House bills 4392 and 4386 -- subject the governor and lieutenant governor to the Freedom of Information Act for the first time.

House bill 4383 -- creates the Legislative Open Records Act, giving the public access to documents and information from members of the Legislature.

House bills 4385, 4387 and 4388 -- set fees and procedures for requesting and responding to FOIA requests, along with an appeals process for fees and denials through the nonpartisan Legislative Council Administrator.

House bill 4384 -- creates Legislative Open Records Act coordinator positions to receive and process public records requests from lawmakers.

House bill 4164 -- gives attorneys access to court records online at no charge.

House bills 4391 and 4389 -- provide exemptions for certain legislative or governor records based on constitutionally protected privileges and immunities.

House bill 4390 -- amends the Legislative Council Act to add duties of the administrator to decide Legislative Open Records Act appeals.

House bill 4022 -- requires the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget to post salary information for all state employees.

