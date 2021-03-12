Central Michigan University taking COVID-19 vaccine on the road

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is stepping up to make sure as many people as possible have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The university-run mobile health clinic is hitting the road for vulnerable populations in rural Michigan communities. Mobile Health Central and health care students are at the forefront of the pandemic.

“We’re not going to get to a herd immunity without people in rural America, Michigan or Ohio or wherever getting the vaccine,” said Tom Masterson, dean of the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow College of Health Professions at CMU. “Being a part of that, a part of history is something else. We have students wanting to help with this project because it’s such a valuable experience.”

Masterson said the partnership with the Mid-Michigan District Health Department is critical for those who are need of the vaccine but may not be able to reach a site where its being administered.

“Our mission has always been helping underserved or rural populations no matter if its the physicians assistants program or public health program,” he said. “We’re in a public health crisis right now. Anything we can do to promote health and wellness we’re going to do.”

Masterson said they have administered around 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far and hope to reach more people in rural communities around Mid-Michigan.

“It depends on vaccines and access to those vaccines,” he said.

Mobile Health Central will return to the Edmore Village Hall on Tuesday to vaccinate another 20 people, then head to the Belvedere Township Hall in Montcalm County to administer 60 more doses.

