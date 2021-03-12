Advertisement

Central Michigan University taking COVID-19 vaccine on the road

Mobile Health Central bringing vaccine to rural communities in Mid-Michigan
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is stepping up to make sure as many people as possible have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The university-run mobile health clinic is hitting the road for vulnerable populations in rural Michigan communities. Mobile Health Central and health care students are at the forefront of the pandemic.

“We’re not going to get to a herd immunity without people in rural America, Michigan or Ohio or wherever getting the vaccine,” said Tom Masterson, dean of the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow College of Health Professions at CMU. “Being a part of that, a part of history is something else. We have students wanting to help with this project because it’s such a valuable experience.”

Masterson said the partnership with the Mid-Michigan District Health Department is critical for those who are need of the vaccine but may not be able to reach a site where its being administered.

“Our mission has always been helping underserved or rural populations no matter if its the physicians assistants program or public health program,” he said. “We’re in a public health crisis right now. Anything we can do to promote health and wellness we’re going to do.”

Masterson said they have administered around 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far and hope to reach more people in rural communities around Mid-Michigan.

“It depends on vaccines and access to those vaccines,” he said.

Mobile Health Central will return to the Edmore Village Hall on Tuesday to vaccinate another 20 people, then head to the Belvedere Township Hall in Montcalm County to administer 60 more doses.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Roland Jersevic
Guest speaker told to leave Heritage High School for not wearing mask properly
A former student of Bishop Kelley Catholic School in Lapeer filed a lawsuit alleging that a...
Lapeer teen sues Catholic church and school, claiming a priest raped him 10 years ago
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in two months, passes major milestone
The STING narcotics team works in Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda...
Northern Michigan drug team finds a quarter pound of meth in hotel room

Latest News

The Flint doctor reflects back on a year of COVID-19
Dr. Mukkamala looks back on ‘opportunity to be useful’ during year of COVID-19
Genesee and Saginaw counties are expanding registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Genesee and Saginaw counties announce sign-up schedules for COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine
Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine supply
Michigan prisons will allow in-person visitors again in late March