Construction on I-75 near Saginaw resumes next week with bridge demolition

Lane closures will be in place on I-75 after the demolition as crews widen 2.4 miles of the freeway
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The two-year project rebuilding the I-75 interchange with M-46 and widening the freeway will resume next week.

The first step of the $61.5 million project involves demolishing the M-46 bridge over I-75 and the Lake State Railroad tracks, which will require a total closure of the freeway Tuesday night. Northbound and southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured over the exit and entrance ramps from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Another freeway closure on I-75 may be necessary Wednesday night if crews can’t complete the demolition and cleanup in one night.

After the bridge demolition, the Michigan Department of Transportation is planning single lane closures on northbound and southbound I-75 for most of the summer while contractors add a lane in each direction.

The 2.4-mile stretch of I-75 from Hess Road to the south I-675 interchange is the final segment of the freeway to be widened to four lanes in each direction from Flint to Bay County.

A new bridge carrying M-46 traffic over the freeway also will be constructed this summer. If the weather cooperates, the project should be completed this fall with some site restoration work lingering into 2022.

Contractors spent the 2020 construction season rebuilding M-46 from the Nexteer Automotive plant entrance to I-75, building new entrance and exit ramps for the freeway and installing new roundabouts in the area.

