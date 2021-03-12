Cooler, but still sunny!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Temperatures will be cooler as we finish off the work week, but at least we’ll have sunshine! Expect highs today to warm into the upper 40s to the south and mid 30s to the north. Winds will once again be gusty, but not nearly as bad as Thursday. Expect them to be around 20-30 mph into the afternoon.

Clear skies prevail again into the overnight with lows falling into the lower 20s. Winds will be light out of the west.

Into the weekend it won’t be half bad. We’ll have plenty of sunshine again Saturday with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will only be around 5-10 mph out of the southwest. Great for doing outdoor activities!

Sunday well bring in a few more clouds. Highs will, for the most part, hit the middle 40s. However, it’ll be drastically cooler along the lakeshore with a northeast wind.

