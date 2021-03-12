Advertisement

Flushing Township residents concerned over proposed marijuana ordinance

People crowded into a zoom call on Thursday night speaking out about a proposed Marijuana...
People crowded into a zoom call on Thursday night speaking out about a proposed Marijuana ordinance in Flushing Township.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - People crowded into a zoom call on Thursday night speaking out about a proposed Marijuana ordinance in Flushing Township.

The regulations would set new guidelines for medical marijuana caregivers, but many say it is infringing on their rights.

“I’m hooked up to an IV line right now... I am chronically ill, the people you are hurting are people like me because I can’t grow my own,” said Cindy Fejedelem, Flushing Township resident.

Fejedelem is one of the many people who stood up to the township board explaining why they don’t agree with the home occupation ordinance.

The ordinance was introduced back in November explaining regulations on how a primary giver should operate their business. Some of the site regulations state that the caregiver must have a separate location to grow in and that the township staff are permitted to conduct inspections of the property and home.

After a few comments the board voted unanimously to send the ordinance back to be reviewed by the planning commission.

“Our feeling is because we didn’t have any participation at the front end of this process at the public hearing. We want to make sure that people have a chance to participate in this process, and get their expertise in their -- what they would like to see in the ordinance,” said Frederick Thorsby, Flushing Board of Trustee Supervisor.

More than 60 people were on the call, but only three were able to comment before the vote. The board asked for additional comments, but many on the call say they weren’t able to chime in because of technical difficulties.

“You censored us this entire time we couldn’t access the raise hand function, we couldn’t even type in the chat, let you know that hey, we can’t access the raise hand function before you voted this back to planning. We don’t even want this to go to planning, we want a vote no on this unlawful ordinance,” said Jenny, Flushing Township resident.

The motion made during the meeting will send the ordinance back to the planning commission. There will be another public hearing on April 12.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in two months, passes major milestone
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
It’s believed Dominique Moore may be involved in the shooting that left a 22-year-old dead in...
Police chase leads to possible suspect in Monday’s Flint murder case
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Chief Terence Green showed off just a portion of the items Flint Police's Special Investigative...
Flint police chief credits Special Investigations Unit for major drug busts

Latest News

“It means everything”: Mid-Michigan businesses, festival organizers react to potential comeback of spring, summer events
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy explains request for $225 million annual electric rate hike
Lumber and other building material prices surge higher
Mid-Michigan residents face surging lumber and other building material prices
MDOT opened a $4 million temporary bridge to carry M-30 over the Tobacco River near the...
$4 million temporary M-30 bridge over Tobacco River opens to traffic