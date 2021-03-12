Flushing Township residents concerned over proposed marijuana ordinance

FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - People crowded into a zoom call on Thursday night speaking out about a proposed Marijuana ordinance in Flushing Township.

The regulations would set new guidelines for medical marijuana caregivers, but many say it is infringing on their rights.

“I’m hooked up to an IV line right now... I am chronically ill, the people you are hurting are people like me because I can’t grow my own,” said Cindy Fejedelem, Flushing Township resident.

Fejedelem is one of the many people who stood up to the township board explaining why they don’t agree with the home occupation ordinance.

The ordinance was introduced back in November explaining regulations on how a primary giver should operate their business. Some of the site regulations state that the caregiver must have a separate location to grow in and that the township staff are permitted to conduct inspections of the property and home.

After a few comments the board voted unanimously to send the ordinance back to be reviewed by the planning commission.

“Our feeling is because we didn’t have any participation at the front end of this process at the public hearing. We want to make sure that people have a chance to participate in this process, and get their expertise in their -- what they would like to see in the ordinance,” said Frederick Thorsby, Flushing Board of Trustee Supervisor.

More than 60 people were on the call, but only three were able to comment before the vote. The board asked for additional comments, but many on the call say they weren’t able to chime in because of technical difficulties.

“You censored us this entire time we couldn’t access the raise hand function, we couldn’t even type in the chat, let you know that hey, we can’t access the raise hand function before you voted this back to planning. We don’t even want this to go to planning, we want a vote no on this unlawful ordinance,” said Jenny, Flushing Township resident.

The motion made during the meeting will send the ordinance back to the planning commission. There will be another public hearing on April 12.

