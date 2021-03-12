Ford Field in Detroit becoming mass COVID-19 vaccine site with 6,000 doses a day

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The home of the Detroit Lions will become one of America’s first community community mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a partnership with FEMA on Friday to begin dispensing 6,000 doses of the vaccine a day at Ford Field beginning March 24 and running for eight weeks. The clinic will serve all residents in the broad Southeast Michigan region.

The site, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week, was selected due to its proximity to hard hit and vulnerable populations. Wayne County, Detroit, Meijer and Henry Ford Health System will help manage the vaccine operation.

“After a year of tremendous challenges and heartache, the new vaccine site at Ford Field will be a beacon of hope in a community that was hit hard by the devastating impacts of this deadly virus,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at Ford Field based on the Social Vulnerability Index to prioritize the most vulnerable populations. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered for three weeks and everyone who receives it will be guaranteed a second dose over the next three weeks.

Health officials have not decided which vaccine to administer during the final two weeks at Ford Field.

Appointments will be required at Ford Field, but a process for scheduling them has not been established. The site will follow the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine eligibility guidelines.

Everyone age 65 or older, health care workers with direct contact to patients, critical infrastructure workers and people age 50 or older with chronic medical conditions are eligible now. Everyone age 50 or older and people age 16 or older with disabilities or chronic medical conditions will be eligible March 22.

Everyone age 16 or older regardless of health status will be eligible for the vaccine on April 5.

