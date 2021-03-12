Genesee and Saginaw counties announce sign-up schedules for COVID-19 vaccine

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Genesee and Saginaw county health departments are preparing to open sign-ups for all adults who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The expanded registration policies are in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement Friday that all adults age 16 or older in Michigan will be eligible for the vaccine on April 5.

The Genesee County Health Department is beginning a phased approach for registration beginning next week while the Saginaw County Health Department is waiting until April 5 to open sign-ups for all adults.

Genesee County will continue using the same online sign-up form on the health department’s website in March and April. Registration periods are staggered by age and health status to avoid a rush of sign ups at once, which would bog down the system.

Registration already is under way for all Genesee County residents age 50 and older. The Genesee County sign-up schedule for remaining age groups is:

March 17 -- Everyone age 35 and older with medical conditions.

March 22 -- Everyone age 16 to 34 with medical conditions.

March 25 -- Everyone age 40 to 49 regardless of health status.

March 29 -- Everyone age 30 to 39 regardless of health status.

April 1 -- Everyone age 23 to 29 regardless of health status.

April 5 -- Everyone age 16 to 22 regardless of health status.

Genesee County is opening a phone bank on Wednesday to handle COVID-19 vaccine registration and appointments for people who lack access to a computer or the internet. Call 810-344-4800 after 8 a.m. and expect a long hold time due to high demand for the vaccine.

Genesee County only receives the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are approved for individuals age 18 or older. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for teens age 16 or older, but the Genesee County Health Department encourages teens to sign up as well in case the county gets some Pfizer vaccine doses.

Teens age 16 to 18 also are welcome to sign up for the Pfizer vaccine at area hospitals, clinics or pharmacies.

The Saginaw County Health Department is waiting until April 5 to open COVID-19 vaccine registration for residents age 16 to 49, said Health Officer Christina Harrington. Sign-ups already are under way for everyone in the county age 50 and older.

Saginaw County residents can schedule their own vaccine appointments with the health department with a new online registration tool.

“We will continue to focus on current priority groups over the next three weeks and will open up eligibility and registration for everyone 16 and older on April 5 per the state’s new priority guidance,” Harrington said. “Public health is going to keep doing what public health does. We’re going to keep vaccinating our community.”

Both the Genesee and Saginaw county health departments warn that eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine is not the same as availability. Residents in both counties can expect a long wait to receive an appointment after registering, as demand far outpaces the supply of doses.

“We are optimistic about the growing number of doses coming to Saginaw County, so we will continue to work with our vaccine partners to move as quickly as possible to get whatever doses we receive into arms,” Harrington said.

