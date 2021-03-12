“It means everything”: Mid-Michigan businesses, festival organizers react to potential comeback of spring, summer events

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (3/11/2021)--It’s been a while since we’ve seen anything like the crowds gathered in Bay City for the fireworks in 2019.

The annual event, like most others, was cancelled altogether last year. With the weather teasing us a bit this week, areas known for their summer fun are hoping for at least a small step back toward normal. In places like Caseville, which voted to reinstate its flagship summer events, and elsewhere in the ABC12 viewing area, it’s a step that’s already being taken.

“I’ve been thinking for a year… about how good returning to normal would feel.”

The official parade may have been scrapped, but the crowd at East side staple Coonan’s Irish Hub was still raring to gear up for St. Pat’s during a visit by ABC12 Thursday.

“It means everything,” General Manager Eddie Cantu related. “We’re going full-tilt right now. We went up to 50-percent… and these guys are thirsty, so, they’re ready.”

A small step toward normalcy, followed by a giant leap. The return of flagship events mothballed since 2019 – like Bay City’s iconic July 4 light show – summer and the promise of a steady drift back into the swing of things had Owner Kim Coonan looking forward.

“This is the start,” he said. “People are anxious to get out and we want to still be safe… For the downtown businesses… where people will come in and spend some money, it’s good.”

“We’re going to try our best to pull off something great for our community.”

To the west in Freeland, that ‘x’ on the calendar hits in April: the Walleye Festival. Chairman Adam Anderson told ABC12 organizers were still taking it day-by-day, but vowed the show would go on.

“Is this a step in the right direction?”

“We’re hoping so,” he responded. “We kind of picked up our tagline this year: ‘so over it.’ Our whole town seems ready to let loose.”

The thousand who turn out every year for a weekend of fishing, music and yes, those Freeland-wide yard sales will still recognize the no-holds barred party it once was with several key COVID-friendly updates. Gone are the days of packed beer tents and crowd-heavy indoor entertainment in favor of a safer, more viable change of pace.

“Some of the things we feel like we can pull off with no problem,” Anderson explained. “Other things we’re pretty sure we should just hold off one more year…. We’ve decided to eliminate those.”

“This has been a challenging year for a lot of people and to hopefully get through it with the vaccinations, to get back to some semblance of how things used to be, we’re all looking forward to that,” Coonan related.

Even taking the precautions that have defined the last year, Coonan can’t see 2021′s ever-evolving summer schedule as anything other than a long-awaited step forward. One they’ll undertake safely and with a fresh perspective.

Of course we’ll be keeping tabs on towns around the area. Stay with ABC12 for more event announcements as we get closer to summer.

