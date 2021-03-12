Advertisement

Maskless, boozing JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 FAA fine

The FAA says a man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze...
The FAA says a man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze he had brought on the plane.(Source: JetBlue)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An airline passenger could wind up $14,500 poorer for refusing to wear a face mask and drinking his own alcohol on the plane.

That’s the amount of a civil penalty announced Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident happened Dec. 23 on a JetBlue flight scheduled from New York to the Dominican Republic.

The FAA says the man refused a flight attendant’s order to wear his mask and stop drinking booze he had brought on the plane.

The FAA says the plane’s captain declared an emergency and flew back to New York. The FAA is not identifying the passenger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Roland Jersevic
Guest speaker told to leave Heritage High School for not wearing mask properly
A former student of Bishop Kelley Catholic School in Lapeer filed a lawsuit alleging that a...
Lapeer teen sues Catholic church and school, claiming a priest raped him 10 years ago
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in two months, passes major milestone
The STING narcotics team works in Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda...
Northern Michigan drug team finds a quarter pound of meth in hotel room

Latest News

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
LIVE: COVID-19 aid focus of Rose Garden event; Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Minneapolis reaches $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family
In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, candles light a makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude, a Black...
Probe faults mayor, officials for keeping Prude death secret
Bipartisan legislation to expand Michigan’s FOIA law moves forward