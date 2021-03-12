MDOT starting 18-month project fixing bridges along U.S. 23 and I-75 in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Plan on seeing orange barrels along Genesee County’s busiest freeways for the rest of the spring and summer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is starting an 18-month project to repair and improve 16 bridges or overpasses along I-75 and U.S. 23 in Genesee County. The $12.3 million project starts on Tuesday and is scheduled to be completed in August 2022.

Each of the bridges will receive steel beam repairs, deck replacements and protective epoxy coatings. MDOT expects to complete a bulk of the heavy construction by October and return in the summer of 2022 to apply the epoxy coatings.

The I-75 bridge over Court Street is first on the list. Shoulder closures will be in place on the freeway while a temporary traffic signal will direct traffic on Court Street while steel repairs are underway for about two weeks from March 16 to 31.

The ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound I-69 will close on March 22 for repairs on that bridge. The ramp will remain closed through May while daytime lane closures will be in place on I-75 in April with some double lane closures on the freeway overnight.

The Maple Road overpass over southbound I-75 will be rebuilt beginning on April 5. Maple Road will be closed for several weeks while southbound I-75 will be closed entirely overnight to demolish the existing bridge and install new beams.

Overheight trucks have struck the Maple Road bridge several times in recent years, including a load of junk cars in November 2018. That caused damage to the beams on the southbound side, leading MDOT to install barriers to keep traffic off the edges.

Other bridges to receive work this summer include Hill Road over U.S. 23, U.S. 23 over Swartz Creek, Grand Blanc Road over U.S. 23, Thompson Road over U.S. 23, Lahring Road over U.S. 23, U.S. 23 over the Shiawassee River, U.S. 23 over Silver Lake Road and Owen Road over U.S. 23.

MDOT did not release schedules for those projects. The agency plans to release information about traffic restrictions for those projects when they get closer.

