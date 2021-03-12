Michigan bills seek to end bi-annual time changes

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A pair of nearly identical bills in the Michigan Legislature are proposing an end to changing clocks twice a year if Congress approves and neighboring states agree.

The bi-annual time change occurs this weekend with Spring Forward, when everyone has to set their clocks ahead by one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday and lose an hour of sleep.

House bill 4052 and Senate bill 231 would place Michigan in Daylight Saving Time year-round. That is the time Michigan and most of the United States are on from March to November, when sunrise and sunset occur an hour later than Daylight Standard Time.

The bills would apply both to areas of Michigan in the Eastern Time Zone and the western Upper Peninsula area in the Central Time Zone.

The decision of whether to do away with time changes would fall to Congress under both bills. The Michigan Legislature is only deciding whether to stay on Daylight Saving Time all year rather than Daylight Standard Time.

The bills to establish Michigan’s year-round schedule on Daylight Saving Time is contingent on Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin also adopting the same time.

Time zones in the United States last were amended in 2005, when Congress set the second Sunday in March as the change from Daylight Standard Time back to Daylight Saving Time.

The change to Daylight Saving Time dates back to World War I and World War II, when Congress was developing strategies to save energy for the war efforts. Proponents of time changes surmised that moving an hour of daylight from the mornings to the evenings would allow people to use less electricity and consume less fuel.

However, the Michigan House Fiscal Agency points out that a study after Indiana switched to Daylight Saving Time in 2006 showed residents actually consumed more energy.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says more daylight in the evening also saves lives by reducing the number of traffic crashes and cutting down on crime.

Federal laws currently do not allow states to adopt Daylight Saving Time year-round, but they can opt of switching from Daylight Standard Time to avoid changing clocks. Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states to remain on Daylight Standard Time all year.

Over the past three years, 13 states have enacted laws allowing them to stay on Daylight Saving Time all year if Congress approves the change.

