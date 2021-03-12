Michigan prisons will allow in-person visitors again in late March

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan prison inmates will be able to receive in-person visits again for the first time in a year at the end of March.

The Michigan Department of Corrections announced Friday that visitors will be welcome in prison facilities with strict precautions beginning March 26.

“We recognize how important in-person visitation is to our prison population,” said Corrections Department Director Heidi Washington. “Connections with family and the community lead to greater offender success. With the continuation of vaccines and cases within the MDOC on a steady decline the department is prepared to provide in-person visits without jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of our inmates and staff.”

All visits must be scheduled 48 to 72 hours in advance and are limited to two hours. All visits will be canceled if the prison or the inmate’s cell block is placed in quarantine.

All visitors and inmates will go through a health screening and receive a rapid antigen COVID-19 test before they can visit. Prisons will provide a mask for all visitors, which must be worn the entire time they are inside. Visitors can store the mask they wear to the prison in a locker.

Inmates and visitors will be separated by a plexiglass divider and will not be allowed to touch physically. Hand sanitizer will be available for inmates and visitors.

Video prison visitation services in place at all facilities will continue despite the return of in-person visits.

