Michigan prosecutor’s online hunch leads to arrest of assault suspect

Judges have conducted proceedings virtually throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CENTREVILLE, Mich. (AP) - A prosecutor’s uncomfortable hunch during an online court hearing led to the arrest of a Michigan man.

It turned out that Coby Harris was inside the same home where a woman was testifying against him last week in an assault case in St. Joseph County.

The parties in most Michigan court hearings are taking place outside courtrooms because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deborah Davis noticed that something wasn’t right based on the woman’s voice and body language. A judge quickly intervened and challenged Harris about his location.

Harris apologized for lying and was arrested. Harris and the woman had been in a relationship when the alleged assault occurred. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

