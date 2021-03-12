Michigan reminds bars to follow COVID-19 orders on St. Patrick’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year for bars, but the Michigan Liquor Control Commission is reminding them to follow COVID-19 orders or face consequences.

Current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic orders limit bars and restaurants to 50% capacity indoors with requirements for face coverings whenever patrons are seated, 6-foot spacing between tables and no more than six people seated at each table.

Bars and restaurants also cannot allow large gatherings or patrons to congregate. They also must close by 11 p.m. every night.

“Many people will look forward to having fun with friends and family at bars and restaurants, and it is imperative to do so responsibly,” said Orlene Hawks, the director of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. “Even one drink can impair your judgment; buzzed driving is drunk driving with serious consequences that make the risk just not worth it.”

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended licenses temporarily for 42 of the 19,000 bars and restaurants that serve alcohol statewide over COVID-19 orders since September.

“Licensees have increased responsibilities this year due to COVID-19, in addition to ensuring that they do not overserve patrons and serve only to those of legal drinking age,” said Commission Chairman Pat Gagliardi. “As bar and restaurant owners are rebounding from the year-long pandemic, their customers can best support them by adhering to emergency orders and celebrating responsibly. Drive sober, never drink and drive, and always have a plan for a safe ride home.”

Bars and restaurants also are reminded to verify every patron’s age before serving them alcohol, not to let patrons become intoxicated and don’t serve patrons who are already intoxicated when they arrive.

People celebrating St. Patrick’s Day are reminded to avoid drunk driving and getting into a vehicle with a drunk driver. Everyone who plans to consume alcohol should have a designated driver or seek a ride home.

State statistics show 62% of deadly crashes that occurred over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday involve alcohol consumption. About 174% more beer and 153% more liquor is served on the holiday compared to an average day.

