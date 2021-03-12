Michigan reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported more than 2,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday for the second consecutive day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,091 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 603,375. That is the first two-day stretch with more than 2,000 new cases since Jan. 21 and 22.

State health officials reported 23 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,729. Sixteen of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased again Wednesday to the highest rate in a week with nearly 45,500 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests continued falling from Monday’s six-week high, settling at 4.41% on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 increased again. As of Thursday, 967 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 38 from Wednesday. Of those, 854 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased on Thursday while the number of patients on ventilators dropped slightly. Michigan hospitals are treating 236 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 95 of them are on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 16 more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and seven fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.421 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 1.631 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.7 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 91,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those, nearly 2.836 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 22,402 cases and 706 deaths, which is an increase of 96 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 15,491 cases and 520 deaths, which is an increase of 45 cases.

Arenac, 686 cases, 25 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 7,314 cases and 284 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 1,416 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gladwin, 1,268 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 2,476 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 1,705 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Iosco, 1,137 cases and 64 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,622 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Lapeer, 4,551 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Midland, 4,558 cases, 63 deaths and 4,321 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Ogemaw, 958 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Oscoda, 326 cases and 19 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,071 cases, 34 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 1,996 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,698 cases, 82 deaths and 3,384 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 2,950 cases, 129 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

