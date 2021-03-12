Advertisement

Mid-Michigan residents face surging lumber and other building material prices

By Kevin Goff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/11/2021) - It’s not just gas prices that continue to climb.

A surge in home prices is spilling over into the lumber market and other building supplies.

Customers shopping for building materials and supplies are getting hit by “sticker shock.”

“Over two hundred dollars for 8 boards,” said Dale Baxter, a Goodrich resident.

“I would say last year, was about, my package was about sixty thousand dollars. It went up about ten thousand dollars in about thirty days,” added Jim Chicosky, who is building a home in Hadley, southwest of Lapeer.

A soft housing market in 2019 led to a pull-back in materials, such as lumber.

Then, the pandemic hit, causing a work stoppage last spring, causing supplies to drop even more.

But, then came the surge.

“I’ve been in this 30 years. This is the biggest spike we’ve had at one time. We’ve had spikes in the past due to natural disasters or whatever, but, this one is just pure demand,” commented Carter Lumber General Manager Todd Ostrander.

That demand for new construction, as well as people doing more home projects has been driving prices higher.

Lumber, for example is up nearly 200% since the start of the pandemic.

“Last year was a big decking season, probably the biggest I’ve ever seen. And I think it’s going to fall into this year too. People are re-doing their decks, pools, barns, garages,” said Ostrander.

Supply is tightening, even as prices surge.

And it’s not just lumber and other wood products.

It’s roofing materials, windows and siding made out of plastics.

“As far as anything made out of vinyl, that price has went up the last couple months, added Ostrander. And, they’re worried about a shortage coming up in the vinyl market.”

Building supply companies say you might as well go ahead and do your projects this year, because, in their opinion, prices are not expected to go down anytime soon.

Near record low interest rates are also contributing to the housing boom, causing additonal pressure on both pricing and supplies in many building materials nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in two months, passes major milestone
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
It’s believed Dominique Moore may be involved in the shooting that left a 22-year-old dead in...
Police chase leads to possible suspect in Monday’s Flint murder case
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Chief Terence Green showed off just a portion of the items Flint Police's Special Investigative...
Flint police chief credits Special Investigations Unit for major drug busts

Latest News

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy explains request for $225 million annual electric rate hike
MDOT opened a $4 million temporary bridge to carry M-30 over the Tobacco River near the...
$4 million temporary M-30 bridge over Tobacco River opens to traffic
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy explains reasons for $225 million electric increase request
Doyle Ryder Elementary School in Flint
Flint Community Schools bringing students into classrooms on Monday