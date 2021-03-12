Mid-Michigan residents face surging lumber and other building material prices

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/11/2021) - It’s not just gas prices that continue to climb.

A surge in home prices is spilling over into the lumber market and other building supplies.

Customers shopping for building materials and supplies are getting hit by “sticker shock.”

“Over two hundred dollars for 8 boards,” said Dale Baxter, a Goodrich resident.

“I would say last year, was about, my package was about sixty thousand dollars. It went up about ten thousand dollars in about thirty days,” added Jim Chicosky, who is building a home in Hadley, southwest of Lapeer.

A soft housing market in 2019 led to a pull-back in materials, such as lumber.

Then, the pandemic hit, causing a work stoppage last spring, causing supplies to drop even more.

But, then came the surge.

“I’ve been in this 30 years. This is the biggest spike we’ve had at one time. We’ve had spikes in the past due to natural disasters or whatever, but, this one is just pure demand,” commented Carter Lumber General Manager Todd Ostrander.

That demand for new construction, as well as people doing more home projects has been driving prices higher.

Lumber, for example is up nearly 200% since the start of the pandemic.

“Last year was a big decking season, probably the biggest I’ve ever seen. And I think it’s going to fall into this year too. People are re-doing their decks, pools, barns, garages,” said Ostrander.

Supply is tightening, even as prices surge.

And it’s not just lumber and other wood products.

It’s roofing materials, windows and siding made out of plastics.

“As far as anything made out of vinyl, that price has went up the last couple months, added Ostrander. And, they’re worried about a shortage coming up in the vinyl market.”

Building supply companies say you might as well go ahead and do your projects this year, because, in their opinion, prices are not expected to go down anytime soon.

Near record low interest rates are also contributing to the housing boom, causing additonal pressure on both pricing and supplies in many building materials nationwide.

