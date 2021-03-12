Oakland County group claims $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A lottery group from Oakland County claimed Michigan’s largest lottery jackpot totaling over $1 billion.

The Wolverine FLL Club won the Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 22 by matching all numbers: 04-26-42-50-60 and the Mega Ball 24. The group bought its winning ticket at the Kroger on Grand River Avenue in Novi.

“A club member saw a sign that the jackpot was up to $1 billion and remembered that they hadn’t bought their tickets yet, so they pulled into the Kroger,” said attorney Kurt D. Panouses, who is representing the club. “When you play of course you dream of winning, but the reality of it has been incredible.”

The identity of the players in the group was not revealed. Panouses said the group plans to get active with charitable giving in the Detroit area.

“This kind of money will impact the families of our club members for generations to come,” he said. “We plan to stay humble and pay it forward through charitable giving in southeast Michigan.”

The group received its winnings as a lump sum payment of $776 million. Federal taxes total about $186 million and state taxes total about $33 million, leaving the group with $557 million to divide among its members.

Kroger received a $50,000 commission for selling the winning ticket, which the grocer donated to the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

“Kroger is committed to our mission of feeding our communities,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “Strong partnerships with both the state of Michigan and the Food Bank Council of Michigan are integral in driving our mission forward.”

The $1.05 billion prize is the largest lottery jackpot claimed in Michigan and the third largest ever in the United States. The national record jackpot was $1.586 billion split between three winners in January 2016 and the second largest is $1.537 billion claimed by a single player in South Carolina.

Donald Lawson of Lapeer held the record for Michigan’s largest jackpot after winning $337 million from Powerball in August 2012.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.