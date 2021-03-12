Ogemaw County Sheriff gets report to board on deputy misconduct allegations

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff has completed a report for the county board on alleged misconduct by deputies that surfaced in an ABC 12 report last month.

The sheriff has also backtracked on filling a sergeant’s position, where the qualifications for the job narrowed the list to only one person, the sheriff’s son.

Sheriff Brian Gilbert actually submitted his report on Tuesday, responding to allegations stemming from a towing dispute in Ogemaw County, where D&N Garage co-owners Jake Francisco and Trista Smith-Spencer claim their business was shunned by the sheriff’s department and the couple was harassed by deputies following Smith-Spencer’s divorce.

They have filed a federal lawsuit against the county. The county board now has Gilbert’s report responding to the allegations, but because many of those claims are in the lawsuit, county administrator Tim Dolehanty can’t comment on what was in the report.

“This is a point where we need to let that legal case run its course,” says Dolehanty.

The sheriff did tell the county board at this week’s meeting that he was now going to open up a vacant sergeant’s position to any certified officer in his department.

A December 15th job posting called for the candidate to have at least ten years of road patrol duty with the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Department.

“That drastically narrows the candidate field and in this case we only had one officer that fit that description,” says Dolehanty.

Dolehanty confirmed the only qualified candidate according to the job description was Brian Gilbert, Jr., the sheriff’s son, who is a subject in a Michigan State Police investigation into an insurance fraud complaint. The probe is being reviewed by a special prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

I talked to Sheriff Gilbert today and he declined to discuss the controversies his office faces, now that the federal lawsuit has been filed.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.