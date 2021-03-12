Advertisement

Reward doubles for information about Flint shooting death just after New Year’s

Paul Cataline was found shot and killed in a Flint field in the 3900 block of Dupont Street across from Max Brandon Park.(source: Crime Stoppers)
By ABC12 News Staff
Mar. 12, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a 51-year-old man found shot and killed in a field near Max Brandon Park in Flint on the day after New Year’s has doubled the reward for information leading to suspects in the case.

Paul Cataline’s family reported him missing on Dec. 31. His body was found in a field in the 3900 block of Dupont Street across from the park between Pasadena and Stewart avenues around 7:40 p.m. Jan. 2.

Investigators believe Cataline died of several gunshot wounds. Authorities have not said how long his body was in the field before it was located.

Police have not released any suspect information in the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 and Cataline’s family is offering an additional reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed him. Anyone with information on case should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

