Advertisement

See how much Mid-Michigan will receive from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

By Mark Bullion
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Help is on the way.

States, cities and counties across the United States are expecting to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding following the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

A number of Mid-Michigan communities will be receiving some hefty chunks of money, as well.

  • Flint will be receiving $99 million while Genesee County will receive $78 million.
  • The city of Saginaw will receive just under $54 million while Saginaw County will receive just under $37 million.
  • Bay City will benefit from a little over $31 million in funding while Bay County will receive $20 million.
  • Midland will see a little over $5.5 million in funding while Midland County will get a little over $16 million.

That’s over $340 million in funding for a sample of Mid-Michigan’s largest communities.

In total, Michigan will see over $10.3 billion for state and local governments:

  • $5.66 billion for state government.
  • $1.78 billion for 37 large cities.
  • $686 million for nearly 1,500 small cities, townships and villages.
  • $1.94 billion for 83 counties.
  • $250 million for capital projects.
FULL LIST: See what all cities, counties and villages will receive from the American Rescue Plan

So how will communities use this money? Genesee County Commissioner Mark Young and officials from Saginaw and Bay City simply don’t know at this point. They are planning or waiting to talk to Congressman Dan Kildee about how they will be able to use the funding.

”So even if everything else closes down, we are always still open. So that makes it an essential part of our community,” said Cindy Johns with Carriage Town Ministries in Flint.

She knows how important that federal funding is. The nonprofit homeless shelter was able to secure close to $200,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funding through the CARES Act last year.

Johns says they plan to apply for additional funds through the American Rescue Plan if the opportunity is there.

“It’s safety for the people who live here. Safety from the elements, safety from others and it’s an important role for those who have those needs,” Johns said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Roland Jersevic
Guest speaker told to leave Heritage High School for not wearing mask properly
A former student of Bishop Kelley Catholic School in Lapeer filed a lawsuit alleging that a...
Lapeer teen sues Catholic church and school, claiming a priest raped him 10 years ago
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports highest COVID-19 increase in two months, passes major milestone
The STING narcotics team works in Crawford, Roscommon, Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda...
Northern Michigan drug team finds a quarter pound of meth in hotel room

Latest News

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes big changes to the popular Child Tax Credit.
Tax professional explains major changes to popular federal Child Tax Credit
Genesee County
Mid-Michigan communities in for a big payday from American Rescue Plan
Mobile Health Central is the mobile health care clinic operated by the medical school at...
Central Michigan University mobile health clinic administers COVID-19 vaccine
Teens allegedly playing Russian Roulette in Burton charged with friend’s death