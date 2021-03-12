See how much Mid-Michigan will receive from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Help is on the way.

States, cities and counties across the United States are expecting to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding following the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

A number of Mid-Michigan communities will be receiving some hefty chunks of money, as well.

Flint will be receiving $99 million while Genesee County will receive $78 million.

The city of Saginaw will receive just under $54 million while Saginaw County will receive just under $37 million.

Bay City will benefit from a little over $31 million in funding while Bay County will receive $20 million.

Midland will see a little over $5.5 million in funding while Midland County will get a little over $16 million.

That’s over $340 million in funding for a sample of Mid-Michigan’s largest communities.

In total, Michigan will see over $10.3 billion for state and local governments:

$5.66 billion for state government.

$1.78 billion for 37 large cities.

$686 million for nearly 1,500 small cities, townships and villages.

$1.94 billion for 83 counties.

$250 million for capital projects.

So how will communities use this money? Genesee County Commissioner Mark Young and officials from Saginaw and Bay City simply don’t know at this point. They are planning or waiting to talk to Congressman Dan Kildee about how they will be able to use the funding.

”So even if everything else closes down, we are always still open. So that makes it an essential part of our community,” said Cindy Johns with Carriage Town Ministries in Flint.

She knows how important that federal funding is. The nonprofit homeless shelter was able to secure close to $200,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funding through the CARES Act last year.

Johns says they plan to apply for additional funds through the American Rescue Plan if the opportunity is there.

“It’s safety for the people who live here. Safety from the elements, safety from others and it’s an important role for those who have those needs,” Johns said.

