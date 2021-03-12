Teens allegedly playing Russian Roulette in Burton charged with friend’s death

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/12/2021) - Three mid-Michigan teenagers are behind bars accused of watching their friend shoot himself.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said they stood by and did nothing.

Burton Police responded to a home on Packard Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Zander Smith died from the shooting. He would’ve turned 18-years-old Friday.

Smith’s family has been vocal on social media, asking for someone to be held responsible for his death.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said it took nearly 5 months to bring charges because his Office had to send the case back to Burton Police a few times asking for more investigative information.

“If you want to shoot a gun, you shouldn’t drink, you shouldn’t smoke marijuana, you shouldn’t take anything that can alter your ability to think clearly,” he said.

But, that’s exactly what Prosecutor David Leyton said the group of four friends were doing that October night.

He explained they were hanging out at one of their homes on Packard Street in Burton. They shot a black revolver off a few times in the woods near the home. And then, he said, they went back inside and that’s when their friend shot himself with that same gun.

“It appears they were playing Russian Roulette,” Leyton said. “Now it’s unclear whether or not everybody was participating, or just the one young man who spun a cylinder and put the gun up to his head.”

Leyton is now charging those three friends with one count of involuntary manslaughter. He said they knew Zander Smith left one bullet in the revolver.

“I mean, who just sits there and doesn’t, doesn’t intervene?” Leyton asked. “I think it’s grossly negligent for them to just sit there and do nothing.”

Two of the boys, who are 17 and 19, are charged as adults. So they’re facing up to 15 years in prison.

The third was 16-years-old at the time, so he’ll face less time for the same charge.

Leyton said he wanted to charge them all as juveniles.

“I can tell you, I’m not sitting here advocating that these three young men need to be locked up forever,” he explained. “I hope they get a wake up call about the dangers of what they did.”

Burton Police’s initial report said the responding officers found several stolen items in the home, which were connected to recent burglaries in the area. Leyton said they looked into charges for those potential crimes, but couldn’t get a case together.

So what can be done to prevent a similar tragedy among teenagers?

The Prosecutor said kids need to learn about proper gun ownership and usage at a young age.

He believes as a result these types of crimes will happen less often over time.

We’ve previously reported the Prosecutor is working with State Representative John Cherry to pass a law in Michigan that would hold irresponsible gun owners accountable.

The consequences range from a misdemeanor if children get their hands on the gun to a 15-year felony if children shoot and kill themselves.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.