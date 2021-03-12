Advertisement

Whitmer issues directive on executive separation agreements

The measure comes after controversy following the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director’s abrupt resignation
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.(State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive on Friday governing her administration’s future use of separation agreements with departing state government officials.

Whitmer said the measure is designed to safeguard Michigan from litigation while reaffirming her commitment to accountability and transparency.

“Michiganders should have confidence in the activities of state government, including the expenditure of public funds on separation agreements,” she said. “I am proud of these measures because they will benefit both state employees and the people of Michigan.”

Whitmer has been criticized for the confidential separation agreements issued to former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon, who resigned abruptly on Jan. 22, and two other officials who worked closely with him. Gordon’s agreement included a $155,000 payout.

Whitmer has not discussed the specific reasons leading to Gordon’s resignation, citing confidentiality clauses in his separation agreement.

Former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray also signed a separation agreement when he left his position last fall and collected an $86,000 payout.

Whitmer said separation agreements are useful in defining employment terms during a transition, securing the return of all state property and settling all future claims against the state.

Whitmer’s order prohibits any terms in separation agreements that require the parties to deny they exist or prevent the full text from being released. Any monetary payouts included in the agreements must be based on reasonable judgment for securing the release of future claims against the state.

The directive also prohibits language in the agreements that prevents either party of disclosing unlawful or unethical workplace practices. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office will be required to review all agreements before they can be enacted.

