JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Even with a good bit of sunshine holding across Mid-Michigan Friday, temperatures were noticeably cooler. Brisk northwesterly winds held readings in the 40s for most of the day. The southern parts of the area did manage to move into the lower 50s. Overnight, winds will become light and variable as the stars shine brightly. That combination will allow temperatures to tumble through the 20s early Saturday morning. Some areas will see the mercury dip into the teens.

The weekend is shaping-up pretty nicely. Saturday will feature a full day’s worth of sunshine and light winds from the west-southwest. High temperatures for the day will easily move through the 40s, with a few spots possibly touching 50. Keep in mind that 42 is our “normal” high right now. A few more clouds will drift into the southern parts of the area Sunday, and a northerly wind will be a bit stronger. Even so, highs will once again cruise through the 40s.

More clouds will begin to make a move toward the ABC12 viewing area early next week. Brisk southeasterly winds Monday will become lighter for Tuesday and St. Patrick’s Day. Most of us will stay dry through that stretch as high temperatures remain in the 40s – at, if not a skosh above, average levels. Thursday looks to be the wettest day of the week. A light, relatively widespread pattern is expected. It will be a chilly rain too, with highs staying in the lower, to middle 40s. Skies will brighten-up nicely for Friday. - JR