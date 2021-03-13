Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the past six days we’ve enjoyed spring-like weather.

However, it is March, and colder weather isn’t over just yet.

Overnight, we’ll have just some passing clouds at times with lows around the freezing mark.

Don’t forget to advance your clocks one hour for Daylight Saving Time!

We’ll end the weekend with a decent amount of sunshine and highs from the upper 30s to low 40s, about where we should be this time of year.

Next week looks to be more active, with several weather-makers that could bring in a wintry mix.

The first one rolls in late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The other late Wednesday into Thursday.

Our warmest day will be ahead of the second system.

A gusty southwest wind on Wednesday will give us a shot of temperatures well into the 50s.

Colder weather returns heading into next weekend.

