March severe weather spawned four tornadoes two years ago

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/12/2012) - It was the first severe weather event of 2019 across mid-Michigan.

Sunday will mark the second anniversary of an outbreak of both severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Two years ago, on March 14th, a line of severe thunderstorms spawned four twisters across Shiawassee and Genesee counties.

Three had wind speeds of up to 85 mph.

The fourth, and EF-2, in Shiawassee County with 125 mph wind speeds.

One of the more heavily damaged areas, was at the corner of Bancroft and Newburg, where homes were damaged, trees uprooted and lives changed forever.

In fact, you can still see the scars on trees that made it through the storm, including missing limbs and stripped bark.

Dawn Barber, a Bancroft resident, remembers that day as if it were yesterday.

“We knew it was going to be a rainy day, but not that. I was just unexpected. I mean when that buzzer went off, from our phones, both at the same time, we both headed for the basement.”

Luckily, nobody was injured, although her home suffered siding and roof damage.

However, the memories of two years ago still are haunting for Barber.

“I don’t want to see a “1”. I don’t want to see a “0” really. That’s how scary it is.”

Southeast of Vernon, the twister, now an EF-1, with wind speeds up to 110 mph, crossed M-71, by Reed and Bennington Rds., doing more damage,

“It completely leveled one of our buildings, which was our machine shop and fabricating facility,” said Bryan Marks, owner of Great Lakes Companies.

Marks decided not to re-build, something he called a blessing in disguise.

“We actually moved into a much larger facility with much more power supply, and a lot more room to grow.”

All that remains is the skeleton of the former structure on the south end of the property, a reminder just how powerful Mother Nature can be.

According to state climatology records, March tornadoes are uncommon but not all that rare, averaging one a year, over the past thirty seasons.

