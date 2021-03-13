Michigan reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan exceeded 2,000 for a third consecutive day on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,403 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 605,778. That is the highest single-day increase since Jan. 15 and the first three-day stretch of more than 2,000 new cases per day since Jan. 20 to 22.

State health officials reported seven deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,736.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the highest total in three weeks on Thursday with nearly 48,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests increased slightly to 5.29% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 increased for the third consecutive day. As of Friday, 981 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 14 from Thursday. Of those, 855 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 249 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 103 of them are on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are 13more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and eight more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.421 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 1.631 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.7 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 91,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those, nearly 2.922 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 1.87 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 22,512 cases and 706 deaths, which is an increase of 110 cases.

Saginaw, 15,523 cases and 522 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 688 cases, 25 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 7,336 cases and 284 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,416 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,269 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 2,478 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 1,730 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Iosco, 1,138 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 3,631 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Lapeer, 4,580 cases and 121 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,579 cases, 63 deaths and 4,321 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Ogemaw, 959 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 327 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,078 cases, 34 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Sanilac, 2,019 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,711 cases, 82 deaths and 3,384 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Tuscola, 2,965 cases, 129 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.