Advertisement

Michigan Republicans push for probe of nursing home orders

Republican lawmakers, who have long criticized Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the outbreak, want a review.
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Allegations that New York intentionally manipulated data regarding COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes has led Republicans to demand an investigation in Michigan, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - early in the pandemic - told such facilities to admit or readmit COVID-affected residents under certain conditions.

The Democratic governor has said the requirement never took effect. She defends allowing recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes as consistent with federal guidance while hospitals faced potentially being overrun last spring.

Republican lawmakers, who have long criticized Whitmer’s handling of the outbreak, want a review.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The 17-year-old died October 24, 2020.
Teens allegedly playing Russian Roulette in Burton charged with friend’s death
An Oakland County group claimed a $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
Oakland County group claims $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Roland Jersevic
Guest speaker told to leave Heritage High School for not wearing mask properly
Lumber and other building material prices surge higher
Mid-Michigan residents face surging lumber and other building material prices
Michigan is making the COVID-19 vaccine available to everyone age 16 or older on April 5.
All Michigan adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine within about three weeks

Latest News

In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases for third straight day
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way