Michigan Republicans push for probe of nursing home orders

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Allegations that New York intentionally manipulated data regarding COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes has led Republicans to demand an investigation in Michigan, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - early in the pandemic - told such facilities to admit or readmit COVID-affected residents under certain conditions.

The Democratic governor has said the requirement never took effect. She defends allowing recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes as consistent with federal guidance while hospitals faced potentially being overrun last spring.

Republican lawmakers, who have long criticized Whitmer’s handling of the outbreak, want a review.

