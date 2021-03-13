Sanilac County corrections officer “shell shocked” by devastating diagnosis, overwhelmed by community support

Sanilac Co., Mich. (WJRT) (3/12/2021)-A major effort is underway tonight to support a Sanilac County hometown hero in the midst of the fight of his life.

“It was a bit of a shell shock.”

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that your whole life can change in an instant.

“My wife noticed the symptoms.”

Something Evans Ehardt knows all about.

“How beatable is it was my first thought,” Ehardt related.

The news was devastating: doctors diagnosed the 33-year-old father of two with stage 3 B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Destani, his wife of eight years, was in the room as thoughts of the future began to slip away.

“Whenever you’re married, you think growing old together,” she explained. “For me, it was how are we going to get through this?”

“I have to imagine there were some thoughts of your kids?”

“He’s an amazing dad,” Destani responded. “So, for him to think about not possibly being there...”

Ehardt, now in the thick of the chemotherapy treatments doctors hope will put him on the path to remission and ultimately, save his life. Down the road, he’ll likely need a bone marrow transplant.

“He’s going to have to deal with this for the rest of his life,” she explained.

“Evans is just the kind of person who would go out of his way to help someone or support someone whether they ask or not,” Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich related.

When the Sanilac County corrections officer’s boss, Sheriff Rich, found out about Ehardt’s struggle and mounting medical bills, he couldn’t just stand by.

“I called the Sheriff and asked him if he would shave his head if we raised $10-thousand and he said he would.”

That was Lexington Police Chief Larry Sheldon, who still has a full head of hair for the moment. As of Friday, they were already well-over half-way to that magic number, meaning both will likely submit to the shears sooner or later.

“I’m not looking forward to shaving my head, but I am looking forward to raising $10-thousand for Evans and his family,” Sheldon said.

“I think he realizes he set the bar a little too low,” Ehardt laughed.

The focus for now is squarely on getting better. Ehardt, optimistic rigorous treatment will make a world of difference. Despite it all, he’s thankful this fight is clearly--in the midst of a year characterized by feelings of oppressive isolation--not a war he’s waging alone.

“It’s opened my eyes… about how generous people are and how the world really is,” he related. “I’m looking forward to paying it forward in the future.”

To donate to the Ehardt family, you’re asked to send a check—payable to Evans Ehardt—to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office or the Lexington Police Department at the addresses listed below:

Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office

65 North Elk Street

Sandusky, Michigan 48471

Lexington Police Department

7227 Huron Ave

Lexington, MI 48450

