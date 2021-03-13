Those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine frustrated they still can’t sign up

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

“This is a really important day. A huge day, in terms of the progress of our vaccine distribution in Michigan.”

Excitement from our Lieutenant Governor Friday night as the state is accelerating the timeline for vaccinating the general public.

The State Health Department announced that anyone 16 and up will be eligible for a shot by April 5th.

It’s a major step for our state, but some who are eligible in our area say they are still having trouble finding a vaccine.

“I go just about every day to look to see if I can set up an appointment, or if they have any, any openings or if there’s anything else that I can do,” said Karen Bell.

63-year-old Karen Bell says she’s been doing everything that she can to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve signed up several different places. The health department, Rite Aid, Meijer. I tried Walmart they couldn’t find a place to sign up there. I have lung disease. And I just would like to get it.”

Bell says she’s frustrated the state is opening up vaccine access. While many like her who are over 50 with a medical condition are still waiting weeks for an appointment.

“I know that they’re very busy. And there’s lots of people getting it which makes me happy so I’ll just, wait patiently,” added Bell.

The Genesee County Health Department says as they get vaccines, they will work to get as many shots in arms as possible but caution it will take some time.

“As that pool of individuals that is waiting and eligible for appointments gets larger and larger, you know, the anxiety is going to increase, so that’s something that we’re also going to have to combat as local health departments, you know, is reassuring people that you know the doses that we’re getting we’re getting out into the community as quickly as we can,” said Kayleigh Blaney, Genesee County Deputy Health Officer.

