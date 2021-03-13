Warm and windy to start the weekend, cooler tomorrow

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - After the warmest week of the year so far, we’ll see one more warm day before our temperatures fall back to where they should be this week.

This weekend will start will some very cold temperatures in the teens and 20s but with ample sunshine, our temperatures will climb quickly and top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. It’ll be a windy day, too, with winds from west-southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Overnight, a few clouds drift by with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s. Into tomorrow, a cooler day is expected with winds from north/east. We’ll see a few more clouds with highs mostly in the 40s but it’ll stay in the 30s closer to Lake Huron.

We’ll start the work week dry, but a storm system will try to pivot its way into Mid-Michigan late Monday into Tuesday so we’ll see increasing clouds and temperatures in the 30s. The system will be battling some dry air so there is some uncertainty on whether or not we will see any precipitation from this. We’ll go with a chance for a rain/snow mix Monday night into early Tuesday for now. That system moves out Tuesday morning and we’ll see dry weather through much of Wednesday. Temps are in the 40s.

Another system is forecast to be in the region late Wednesday into Thursday but there is considerable model disagreement with how this is going to pan out. Rain and snow are on the table but we are still several days out so we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

