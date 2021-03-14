Cooler weather returns, some wintry weather does too soon

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ve spent the last several days enjoying above normal and spring-like temperatures across Mid-Michigan and unfortunately, our luck has run out and we’ll be seeing temperatures slightly below normal the next few days with some wintry weather returning, too.

We’ll wrap up the weekend with some more sunshine today, but it will be much cooler. Winds will be coming off of a cold Lake Huron today and that’ll keep our high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It will be warmer towards the U.S. 127 corridor and cooler in the Thumb and along the lakeshore. Winds are expected to be in from the east-northeast at 10-20 mph. Monday starts off on a dry note with cold temps in the teens and 20s. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next storm system.

This storm system will bring us a round of some wintry weather late Monday and into early Tuesday. This does not appear to be a significant storm system by any means, but a wintry mixture of rain, snow, and freezing rain will be possible after sunset Monday lasting into Tuesday morning. It does appear this will be very light so any snow or ice accumulation should be held in check with less than an inch of snow expected across the area. Tuesday’s weather will improve into the afternoon with temps getting into the low to middle 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday looks pretty nice with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A storm system is set to pass to our south Thursday and that may bring us a few rain showers, possibly mixing with some snow, to parts of Mid-Michigan.

