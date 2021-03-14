Advertisement

Downtown Flint solidarity march commemorates life of Breonna Taylor

Breonna Taylor solidarity march in downtown Flint
Breonna Taylor solidarity march in downtown Flint(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) --Somber celebrations of a life cut short played out nationwide Saturday, commemorating the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.

The 26-year-old, killed at the hands of Louisville Police while they were executing a no-knock narcotics warrant last year.

Flint’s own remembrance ceremony brought dozens to a familiar spot downtown to mark the event with speeches, poems, songs and a solidarity march.

It took shape just down the street from many of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, fueled in part by the EMT’s tragic death.

ABC12 followed the crowd to the Flint Police Department, where they laid roses in her memory.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 17-year-old died October 24, 2020.
Teens allegedly playing Russian Roulette in Burton charged with friend’s death
The Ehardt Family
Sanilac County corrections officer “shell shocked” by devastating diagnosis, overwhelmed by community support
Construction on I-75 near Saginaw resumes next week with bridge demolition
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

Latest News

The Ehardt Family
Sanilac County corrections officer “shell shocked” by devastating diagnosis, overwhelmed by community support
“It means everything”: Mid-Michigan businesses, festival organizers react to potential comeback of spring, summer events
Covenant ICU Nurse Faith Snyder
“It’s the place of a nurse”: Saginaw ICU nurse reflects as Michigan marks a year with coronavirus
Saginaw Township Community Schools
Saginaw Township Community Schools closed Monday amid staff shortage