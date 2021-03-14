Downtown Flint solidarity march commemorates life of Breonna Taylor

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) --Somber celebrations of a life cut short played out nationwide Saturday, commemorating the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.

The 26-year-old, killed at the hands of Louisville Police while they were executing a no-knock narcotics warrant last year.

Flint’s own remembrance ceremony brought dozens to a familiar spot downtown to mark the event with speeches, poems, songs and a solidarity march.

It took shape just down the street from many of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, fueled in part by the EMT’s tragic death.

ABC12 followed the crowd to the Flint Police Department, where they laid roses in her memory.

