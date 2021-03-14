Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On this day two years ago, mid-Michigan’s first bout of severe weather produced four tornadoes, with wind speeds up to

125 mph.

Homes, trees and utility lines were damaged in both Shiawassee and Genesee County.

Much quieter weather will start the week.

After a lot of stars and very cold temperatures near 20 degrees, we’ll see sunshine dominate in the morning.

More clouds will begin to spill in later in the day, ahead of a weak storm system.

Look for afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Late Monday into Tuesday, we’ll see a wintry mix of wet snow, and a little freezing drizzle or rain showers by late Tuesday morning, as temperatures warm back into the 40s.

While some minor accumulations are possible, much of it will melt, due to warmer ground temperatures.

With some sunshine returning on Wednesday, we are likely to surge past our normal of 43 for this time of year.

Some of us could make it to 50 degrees.

And next weekend appears to be on the mild side as well, with plenty of sun and highs in the 50s.

