Michigan eyes bill to clean up voter registration rolls

The measure recently approved by the state House now goes to the Senate for consideration.
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (3/14/21) - Legislation working its way through the Michigan Legislature aims to clean up the state’s voter registration rolls.

The measure calls for those who haven’t voted since the November 2000 election or who have “placeholder” birthdates in Michigan’s voter rolls to have their registration marked as challenged until they respond to a mailing from the Secretary of State’s office. If someone with a placeholder birth date - because the actual birth date is unknown - doesn’t verify their date of birth or participate within two November elections after receiving the notice, their registration would be canceled.

The measure approved by the state House last week now goes to the Senate for consideration. It would also require Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature.

