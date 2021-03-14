Advertisement

Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe

Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later found safe, police said.(Source: WISH via CNN)
By WISH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police are investigating four deaths linked to the abduction of a 6-month-old girl.

Police were called to an intersection Saturday night, where they found a woman who had been shot.

In talking with the woman, police learned about other victims at a house.

At the house, officers found four people dead, including a child. It’s not clear how old the victims were.

Police eventually found a baby girl who had gone missing from that home.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, who they believe had the girl. Police said Halfacre is considered armed and dangerous.

The woman found shot at the intersection was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed as being in stable condition.

Authorities said the shootings are a domestic-related incident.

Copyright 2021 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 17-year-old died October 24, 2020.
Teens allegedly playing Russian Roulette in Burton charged with friend’s death
The Ehardt Family
Sanilac County corrections officer “shell shocked” by devastating diagnosis, overwhelmed by community support
Construction on I-75 near Saginaw resumes next week with bridge demolition
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

Latest News

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department...
2 killed, 10 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side
In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum...
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys
Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest
Ethan Mosely, Courtesy of MSP
State Police ask Flint community for help in finding missing teen