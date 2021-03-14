State Police ask Flint community for help in finding missing teen

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State Police asked the community for help in finding a missing Flint teenager.

Troopers said 16-year-old Ethan Mosley was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday walking away from his home on Winona Street.

Investigators said he was endangered because of medical reasons.

Anyone with information on Mosley was asked to call 911 or the Flint Police Department.

