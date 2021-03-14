Advertisement

State Police ask Flint community for help in finding missing teen

Investigators say Ethan Mosley is endangered because of medical reasons.
Ethan Mosely, Courtesy of MSP
Ethan Mosely, Courtesy of MSP(MSP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State Police asked the community for help in finding a missing Flint teenager.

Troopers said 16-year-old Ethan Mosley was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday walking away from his home on Winona Street.

Investigators said he was endangered because of medical reasons.

Anyone with information on Mosley was asked to call 911 or the Flint Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 17-year-old died October 24, 2020.
Teens allegedly playing Russian Roulette in Burton charged with friend’s death
The Ehardt Family
Sanilac County corrections officer “shell shocked” by devastating diagnosis, overwhelmed by community support
Construction on I-75 near Saginaw resumes next week with bridge demolition
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

Latest News

Flint solidarity march commemorates anniversary of Breonna Taylor killing
Downtown Flint solidarity march commemorates anniversary of Breonna Taylor killing
Breonna Taylor solidarity march in downtown Flint
Flint solidarity march commemorates anniversary of Breonna Taylor killing
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Michigan Republicans push for probe of nursing home orders
Sanilac County corrections officer “shell shocked” by devastating diagnosis
Sanilac County corrections officer “shell shocked” by devastating diagnosis