State trooper on leave following police-involved shooting on Flint’s north side

Police: suspect listed in good condition following traffic stop shoot-out
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (3/14/2021)--Michigan State Police is investigating in the wake of a trooper-involved shooting late Saturday night in the City of Flint.

Troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop at Brownell and Pasadena just after 11:00, according to police.

When the vehicle came to a stop, a 24-year-old passenger then allegedly got out, armed with a gun, and began to run.

Law enforcement on scene saw the gun and ordered the Flint man to stop and drop his weapon, State Police said.

The suspect allegedly continued to run and opened fire on troopers as they went after him.

According to police, a trooper fired back and hit the man, later securing him and rendering first aid.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The vehicle, meanwhile, had driven off.

Law enforcement tracked it down several hours later.

The investigation continues and findings will ultimately be turned over to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The trooper involved is a two-year veteran of the Michigan State Police and is on administrative leave while the investigation gets underway, according to police.

Detectives from another district will follow-up on the case.

Stay with ABC12 for any new developments.

