810,000 Michigan children learning at home receive food assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 810,000 children in Michigan who are learning at home some days or every day are receiving federal food assistance beginning this month.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that SNAP and Pandemic EBT benefits are being distributed now through the end of this month to families who qualify for free or reduced price school lunches and are learning at home full or part time.

The monthly food assistance will continue for those families through June to help replace lunches that students are not receiving at school. Michigan is receiving more than $741 million for the program.

“Michigan has been a national leader in making sure families can put food on the table during COVID and this pandemic-EBT will continue to ensure that no child in our state goes hungry during the pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Students are steadily returning to in-person learning because of the progress we’ve made combatting COVID-19, but kids who don’t go to school five days a week have a harder time accessing the free and reduced-price meals available to them at school.”

Eligible families will receive more than $127.50 monthly in SNAP benefits for each child who is learning at home full time or approximately $77.06 monthly for students on a hybrid learning plan with some at-home education. Amounts will vary for students on hybrid schedules based on the number of days they are scheduled in a classroom.

Benefits are retroactive to September, so families will receive a lump sum payment on their Bridge Card or Pandemic EBT cards covering September to February this month. Pandemic EBT cards are being mailed to families who don’t already have a Bridge Card.

Pandemic EBT cards will come with a letter from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services explaining how they can be used, along with information about food assistance benefits. The benefits can be used at most retailers that participate in the SNAP program.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.