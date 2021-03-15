Help available for sky high heat bills from bitter cold February

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Following a bitter cold February in Michigan, many people are finding their next utility bill is quite high.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Consumers Energy are teaming up to help make paying those higher bills a little easier.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic coupled with last month’s cold snap, heat bills are stretching already tight household budgets across the state. But tens of millions of local, state and federal dollars are available to help offset some of the costs customers are facing -- and it all begins with a call to 211.

”There are so many people who are in a position where they need assistance or they needed help who might not have before,” said Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler.

Customers can simply call 211. From there, they will be connected with a host of different organizations that may be able to help you with your bill. Consumers Energy may also be able to help by offering different payment plans spread out over a period of time.

The utility and the Attorney General’s Office are aware there’s a mass influx of money coming into the state with the American Rescue Plan. But not everyone’s financial needs are the same, as many people are playing catch up with other bills, their mortgage or rent.

“You don’t have to go into it with paperwork or even a sense of what you have to do,” Wheeler said. “You can really just explain your situation to whoever answers the phone.”

This isn’t the first time the utility is offering financial help during the pandemic. Since last fall, Consumers Energy and the Consumers Energy Foundation has provided $21 million in financial help to customers and communities across Michigan.

“It’s OK if you feel uncomfortable, overwhelmed or confused,” Wheeler said. “The important thing is, don’t hesitate to go out there and look to see what’s available.”

Consumers Energy customers who need help paying a bill should call 211 for links to community resources or the utility directly at 1-800-477-5050.

