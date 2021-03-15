Lapeer man among two killed in rollover Oakland County crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - A 28-year-old Lapeer man was one of two people killed when a car went airborne and slammed into a railroad bridge in Pontiac early Saturday.

The Lapeer man was driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 east on Cesar Chavez Avenue east of West Boulevard when he went off the road, hit an embankment, launched into the and slammed into a railroad viaduct while airborne, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the driver and a 25-year-old woman from Pontiac, who was riding in the passenger seat, were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say both of them were wearing seat belts when they crashed.

The sheriff’s office believes the driver may have been speeding and intoxicated when the crash happened. Police were still investigating the crash on Monday.

