Advertisement

MDOT starting $12 million project to repair 16 freeway bridges in Genesee County

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction season is kicking off this week for the Michigan Department of Transportation, as 16 freeway bridges will see repairs in Genesee County.

The 16 bridges along I-75 and U.S. 23 will see repairs beginning Tuesday. It’s all part of a $12.3 million investment to increase the lifetime of bridges struggling in Genesee County.

“Our goal when we plan these kinds of projects is to look at bridges in fair condition and see what we can do to raise them to good,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

She said the work will mostly be maintenance repairs, such as replacing steel beams, decks and protective coatings. While these repairs may seem simple, they can keep bridges in usable condition for many more years.

“When we build a bridge from start to finish, we’re looking to get 80 to 100 years out of that structure with proper maintenance. That can include a deck replacement at some point, replacing steel components, even something as simple as painting the bridge helps to eliminate how quickly the steel or metal can corrode,” Hall said.

The I-75 bridge over Court Street is first to see work beginning Tuesday, followed by the ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound I-69 beginning March 22. The ramp project is expected to last through May.

“A lot of these projects will not allow us to open lanes back up,” Hall said. “On U.S. 23, we will have portions where a lane is closed most of the summer.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
State trooper on leave following police-involved shooting on Flint’s north side
Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Lapeer man among two killed in rollover Oakland County crash
Ethan Mosely, Courtesy of MSP
State Police ask Flint community for help in finding missing teen
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
The Ehardt Family
Sanilac County corrections officer “shell shocked” by devastating diagnosis, overwhelmed by community support

Latest News

Consumers Energy
Help available for sky high heat bills from bitter cold February
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy providing financial assistance for customers
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployment benefits cut off for some Michigan workers as market improves
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan continues reporting increasing COVID-19 numbers