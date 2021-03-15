MDOT starting $12 million project to repair 16 freeway bridges in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction season is kicking off this week for the Michigan Department of Transportation, as 16 freeway bridges will see repairs in Genesee County.

The 16 bridges along I-75 and U.S. 23 will see repairs beginning Tuesday. It’s all part of a $12.3 million investment to increase the lifetime of bridges struggling in Genesee County.

“Our goal when we plan these kinds of projects is to look at bridges in fair condition and see what we can do to raise them to good,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

She said the work will mostly be maintenance repairs, such as replacing steel beams, decks and protective coatings. While these repairs may seem simple, they can keep bridges in usable condition for many more years.

“When we build a bridge from start to finish, we’re looking to get 80 to 100 years out of that structure with proper maintenance. That can include a deck replacement at some point, replacing steel components, even something as simple as painting the bridge helps to eliminate how quickly the steel or metal can corrode,” Hall said.

The I-75 bridge over Court Street is first to see work beginning Tuesday, followed by the ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound I-69 beginning March 22. The ramp project is expected to last through May.

“A lot of these projects will not allow us to open lanes back up,” Hall said. “On U.S. 23, we will have portions where a lane is closed most of the summer.”

