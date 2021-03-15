Michigan continues reporting increasing COVID-19 numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Key COVID-19 statistics continued increasing in Michigan over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,659 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 3,143 combined for Sunday and Monday. The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 610,580.

Just over 12,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 1,795 per day, which is 230 more cases per day than last week’s daily average.

State health officials reported nine deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,783.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services report on COVID-19 testing was not available Monday evening.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 topped 1,000 for the first time in a month over the weekend. As of Monday, 1,076 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 156 from a week ago. Of those, 836 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 278 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 115 of them are on ventilators. Since March 8, there are 48 more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and 14 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.768 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 1.847 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.829 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 91,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly3.084 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 1.972 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 22,712 cases and 708 deaths, which is an increase of 200 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 15,599 cases and 522 deaths, which is an increase of 76 cases.

Arenac, 689 cases, 25 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 7,378 cases and 285 deaths, which is an increase of 42 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,418 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gladwin, 1,274 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gratiot, 2,479 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 1,785 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of 55 cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,141 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 3,647 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Lapeer, 4,642 cases and 121 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases.

Midland, 4,613 cases, 63 deaths and 4,410 recoveries, which is an increase of 34 cases and 89 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 961 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 328 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,100 cases, 34 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Sanilac, 2,062 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 43 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,739 cases, 82 deaths and 3,384 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Tuscola, 2,999 cases, 129 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 34 cases.

