Michigan is poised to raise 1,000-fan limit at Comerica Park

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her administration is open to allowing more than 1,000 fans at...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her administration is open to allowing more than 1,000 fans at Comerica Park in time for Opening Day.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan appears poised to amend a 1,000-patron limit so more Detroit Tigers fans can attend home games on Opening Day and after.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said Monday that the state health department has had talks with the team “to find a safe path forward to expand capacity limits at the stadium.”

A state order says outdoor entertainment and recreational facilities can have no more than 1,000 customers gathered. Critics, including Republican lawmakers, say that is too low since Comerica Park holds more than 41,000.

Opening Day is April 1.

