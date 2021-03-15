Advertisement

Michigan offers help for renters facing eviction; $282 million available now

State is receiving a total of $622 million in federal funds for rental assistance
Michigan is launching a new $622 million program to help renters avoid eviction and landlords to get paid.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has $282 million available now and possibly another $340 million later to help renters who are behind on their lease payments and facing eviction.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority launched a new assistance program on Monday to help renters catch up on their lease payments and landlords recoup what they are owed.

The Michigan Legislature approved and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed spending bills providing $282 million for the program now. Congress sent an additional $340 million to Michigan for the program, but the Legislature has not approved spending it yet.

The new $622 million COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program replaces the former Eviction Diversion program, which helped 16,000 Michigan families catch up on rent payments since July. The state hopes the new program will help 50,000 to 55,000 families.

“For so many Michiganders, the fear of losing their home during the pandemic has been very real,” said Whitmer. “That’s why I took steps to mitigate evictions with a moratorium and the Eviction Diversion Program last year. I was proud to sign this legislation bringing more federal funds into MSHDA to help individuals and families by alleviating the burden of rent and utility payments.”

Landlords or renters can open an application for rental assistance funding. Renters must make 80% of less of the area median income to qualify for the program. Average assistance for each family could reach $10,000, which is three times what the earlier program allowed.

Applicants have to show documentation of a financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic to receive funding. Hardships can include loss of employment, reduced income or increased expenses.

Michigan has to spend or commit $405 million for the rental assistance program by Sept. 30 to satisfy federal requirements.

