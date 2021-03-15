Advertisement

Midland firefighters rescue three dogs from house fire Sunday afternoon

(KOSA)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Quick work by Midland firefighters helped them rescue three dogs from a house fire Sunday evening.

The Midland Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of East Sugnet Road around 4:45 p.m. and found flames in the back of the house when they arrived. All of the residents escaped unharmed before fire crews arrived, but their three dogs remained inside.

Firefighters took two hoselines inside to knock down the fire, which was confined to the room where it started. They found all three dogs safe elsewhere in the house and brought them to a safe area without any injuries.

Investigators say the fire was accidental, but a specific cause was not released Monday.

