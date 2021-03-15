Midland organizations working to raise money to help rebuild flood victim’s home

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a year after the dam failures in Mid-Michigan, the clean-up and rebuild continues and one flood victim is now receiving help from the Islamic Center of Midland and Midland Area Interfaith Friends.

It’s from a project called Project Vernon Rebuild and its goal is to help Vernon Loree, a 60-year-old man from Hope, who had his home destroyed in last May’s flooding.

According to the two organizers of the project, Hayley Lodhi and Umbareen Jamil, Loree’s home, located near Wixom Lake, had around two feet of water inside it after the dams failed and the water sat in the house for five days.

“He literally lost everything in his home,” Jamil said.

Jamil said Loree suffers from a cognitive mental disorder and has hearing problems. After the flooding, he struggled to find help to rebuild his home. Loree was unable to secure funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and was stuck trying to fix up his childhood home.

“For him, it’s been very difficult to come to grips with what has happened because his home is the main thing that he has,” Jamil said. “I mean, you know, he doesn’t have a wife and kids. He doesn’t really have a job. This is his home, this is his pride.”

Loree’s sister is his main caretaker.

When learning about Loree’s struggles to find help, Jamil and Lodhi teamed up to see what they could do. They began to make calls and were able to find a builder (Roebuck Builders) who could help rebuild Loree’s home.

“These are our neighbors,” Jamil said. “Vernon is approaching one year and literally the poor guy there’s like no plan for him to get back into his home. You know, he will literally not get back into his home unless we step it up, come together, and get him back in his home.”

On Sunday, around 20 volunteers began work on Loree’s house so that the builders could get inside. Lodhi said she had never seen Loree so happy.

“When we had all the volunteers there, he had so much relief on his face and he even said to his sister that he’s excited, he can’t wait to get back inside his home,” she said. “It’s kind of like it’s the first step, the first bit of hope that they’ve had to getting him back to his normal life.”

Lodhi said that there is a ton of work that needs to be done to the home to make it livable again. It needs new flooring, siding, plumbing and many more things. The project is going to cost around $60,000 and they looking to raise $50,000 from the community to help cover these expenses from labor and supplies.

So far, the project has raised around $15,000.

Donations can be made on PayPal or a check can be sent to Islamic Center of Midland, 1801 North Stark Rd., Midland, MI 48942.

More information can be found on the Islamic Center of Midland’s Facebook page or by emailing Islamic.Society.of.Midland@gmail.com.

Lodhi said they are also looking for donations from businesses big and small.

When asked why do something like this to give back, both Lodhi and Jamil said it’s because of their faith and that they are helping to pay it forward to help their neighbors.

“I think it was because it could have been any of us, and it was us, would somebody step up to help us?,” Lodhi said.

