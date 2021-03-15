Advertisement

Midland’s diversity survey, inclusion effort garners thousands of responses

Protestors hold signs and chant in the midst of a summer 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstration
(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WJRT) (3/14/2021)--As the nation marked the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police -- and just prior, George Floyd--at least one mid-Michigan community was still striving to learn from the experience.

Midland’s drive to make sure every voice is heard was inspired by their deaths and the social justice movement they’ve fueled.

As ABC12 reported last month, the “We Hear You Coalition” has since become a countywide effort to build a more inclusive community.

That effort began with the launch of a comprehensive survey that’s now generating a lot of buzz: organizers told ABC12 they expected no more than 1200 total responses. They’ve already received more than double that and aren’t done yet.

That’s amazing news, they said, as the volume of responses will help them better craft real world policy changes geared to put everyone on equal footing.

A big piece of what they call a grassroots effort will entail releasing that data to the public and keeping them in the loop.

“We also want to define what success is going to look like,” Midland City Councilor Diane Brown-Wilhelm, who organized the survey push, explained during a March phone call. “The other interesting outcome of the survey results is that we’re going to create a dashboard, which is going to be our baseline of where we are today and then, we’ll be able to track progress against those milestones to evaluate how we’re progressing to where we want to be.”

If you’re interested in completing the survey, click here.

