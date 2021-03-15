Advertisement

Missing Illinois hunter’s body found in Upper Peninsula

Antlerless white-tail deer in Michigan.
Antlerless white-tail deer in Michigan.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENSON, Mich. (AP) - The body of a hunter missing since November has been found in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Water rescue personnel pulled the body of 58-year-old Vladmir Ivanovic from the Cedar River near Stephenson after someone found the body around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police and volunteers had been looking for the Illinois man since he disappeared in Menominee County while hunting.

Ivanovic was last seen leaving a tent in Menominee County on Nov. 13, two days before the opening of the deer season. Two people with him figured the 58-year-old was going to his truck or a cooler at Cedar River North campground.

A medical examiner has ruled the death a cold-water drowning.

